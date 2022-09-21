World Sailing President Quanhai Li has met with his International Olympic Committee (IOC) counterpart Thomas Bach and the organisation's vice-president Ser Miang Ng to present the sport's vision for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The trio met at Olympic House in Lausanne with World Sailing chief executive David Graham also in attendance.

Li reaffirmed his governing body's "warm relationship" with the IOC before presenting the plan for the upcoming Games.

The sailing event is set to take place in Marseille and will focus on engaging young people, sustainability, gender equality, and the global development of the sport.

"We will continue to lead the development of our sport worldwide and, under my Presidency, I am determined that World Sailing plays its part in working within the Olympic Movement to address the key challenges and opportunities we face as a family of sports," said Li.

In the meeting, the World Sailing delegates outlined their plan for the sport at Paris 2024 which is set to take place in Marseille ©World Sailing

"Sustainability is a challenge on which I am proud to say that sailing has taken a leading role through our World Sailing Sustainability Agenda 2030, which was published in 2018.

"With that challenge comes opportunities to contribute to lasting change - not only in sport but to benefit the environment, our oceans and our communities - and I know that is an ambition which is shared by Mr Bach."

As part of a two-week European visit, Li met with Paris 2024 Organising Committee President and triple Olympic champion Tony Estanguet.

"Mr Estanguet and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee have made great progress in difficult circumstances and I have made clear that World Sailing is wholeheartedly committed to working with them to ensure the success of the XXXIII Olympiad," continued Li.

On his grand tour, Li also had the opportunity to meet with Jean-Luc Denechau and Francesco Ettore, President of the French and Italian Sailing Federations, respectively.