World Sailing has given its approval to an unchanged programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic regatta.

"With the goal of providing certainty and stability for sailors, Member National Authorities (MNAs) and Classes over the next six years, Council approved retaining the current slate of Olympic sailing events for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games," the world body stated.

Held in Abu Dhabi, the mid-year meeting of World Sailing represented the first face-to-face gathering of the global sailing community since before the pandemic in 2019.

Kitesurfing, the 470 class dinghy and the mixed gender multihull Nacra 17 are amongst the events included in a slate which remains the same as Paris 2024.

"This decision provides certainty to sailors, MNAs and Classes who can remain focused on Paris 2024 equipment continuing to LA28," World Sailing vice-president Sarah Kenny told representatives at the mid-year meeting.

The Nacra 17 class has been retained for LA2028 despite concerns about costs ©Getty Images

The four days of meeting also considered the rising cost of equipment in some classes and "approved measures to address the cost and quality of the Nacra 17 Class equipment following concerns over the expense incurred by MNAs in competing in the event".

Discussions also opened the way for wingfoiling, a wind propelled water sport, to be included in future Games programmes.

"The Board also acknowledges the rapid growth and interest in Wingfoiling and the real potential of the discipline to be an exciting, engaging and universal event for our Olympic Sailing programme," Kenny said.