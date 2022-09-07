Sailing's global governing body has shifted to its new headquarters in London.

The new office is based in Hammersmith in Central London and was formally opened by World Sailing President Quanhai Li.

insidethegames revealed exclusively in March that the International Federation is set to move into smaller offices in London after releasing itself from a long-term lease agreement that had left the organisation with a "huge overhead".

David Graham, chief executive of World Sailing, had said back then that the governing body had left its Paddington headquarters and was on the lookout for a new office to keep its finances under control.

World Sailing moved from Southampton to London in 2017.

insidethegames reported in May last year that World Sailing’s financial forecast for 2022, including the rent, was £192,000 ($271,000/€233,000) over budget.

If not for assistance from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the governing body would have gone into liquidation due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Graham.

World Sailing's previous office in Paddington was too expensive for the governing body ©World Sailing

The new premise is located within walking distance from the Hammersmith tube station and features a private, bespoke office environment within a shared, fully serviced complex.

It is set to help with a cost saving of 70 per cent compared to the space in Paddington.

"We are very pleased to move into our new headquarters," Graham said.

"The new surroundings have been renovated to suit our purpose and will allow us to work together again and implement an efficient blend of remote and hybrid working.

"We will continue to offer that model for staff as we have seen, like businesses around the world, that it is successful and beneficial to our operations.

"The savings we will make following this move can be invested back into the sport for the benefit of sailors worldwide.

"This is an opportunity to reform the sport, build for the future and achieve our strategic objectives as an organisation without the financial burdens of the past."