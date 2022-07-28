Artistic Gymnastics Federation of Russia President Vasily Titov has welcomed the decision to move the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Congress from Sandefjord in Norway, claiming that it represents a "principled position".

The Congress in October is set to be held in an alternative location to allow the participation of delegates from Russia and Belarus.

The Norwegian Gymnastics Federation informed the FIG that it would be unable to stage the Congress in October as planned due to recommendations from the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports (NIF) and the Norwegian Ministry of Culture and Equality which blocks the attendance of officials from both countries at events in Norway.

The NIF declined to comment on the decision, while the Norwegian Gymnastics Federation has not responded to a request for comment.

Titov has provided his reaction, and claimed that the FIG had ruled that Russia and Belarus must be permitted to participate at the Congress as a condition for hosting.

"I am very pleased that the FIG has taken an absolutely principled position on this matter," Titov said, as reported by Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

"It was not about accepting or not accepting the Russian delegation or the Belarusian one.

"It was said that the elected representatives of Russia or Belarus should not participate in the Congress.

Artistic Gymnastics Federation of Russia President Vasily Titov said the FIG's position on Russia and Belarus taking part in the Congress was "principled" ©Getty Images

"This was the meaning of the Norwegian position, in the first place - the Norwegian Olympic Committee, the Sports Committee and the Ministry.

"At the meetings of the Executive Committee, which took place last week and this week, this issue was discussed and it was decided that the Norwegians [would be] given a period of one week [to] carefully weigh their position.

"Since no elected representative of Russia or Belarus has been removed, they must participate in the Congress.

"It was a FIG position.

"The Norwegians, however, reported that, relying on the opinion of their 'officers', they could not hold the Congress.

"Now the FIG is working on an alternative possibility of holding the Congress on the same dates, but in a different place.

"Congress will take place and we will participate.

"I repeat that I am very grateful to the FIG for their very honest and consistent position."

Norwegian sports bodies have taken a firm stance against Russia and Belarus since the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Titov told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the FIG had taken a "very tough" position, insisting that "only athletes were suspended, and not the rest of the representatives of Russia and Belarus, and, accordingly, they have the right to take part in the Congress and should participate there."

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from FIG events since March 7, following a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in response to the war in Ukraine.

The IOC has not encouraged any action against elected representatives from both countries, and they have been able to take part in various Congresses in recent months.

Norway has gained a reputation for adopting a firm stance against Russia and Belarus since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

International Shooting Sport Federation President Vladimir Lisin and his European Shooting Confederation counterpart Alexander Ratner were informed they would "not be welcome" at the European Shooting Championships in Hamar earlier in the year.