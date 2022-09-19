The French Table Tennis Federation (FFTT) has set out a plan to install 1,000 table tennis tables in 350 locations across the country before the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The initiative, being undertaken alongside the National Sports Agency, is linked to a pledge French President Emmanuel Macron made in late 2021 to construct and renovate 5,000 sports facilities.

It is hoped that the introduction of the tables will improve table tennis participation rates in France.

The FFTT estimates that between 3.5 and 5 million people in France play the sport occasionally.

"The objective is to win over new profiles of practitioners and in particular occasional leisure practitioners by offering them a 'Ping' offer adapted to their expectations," FFTT President Gilles Erb said.

"It is also a way to make our activity more visible and why not to detect new talents.

"This allows us to reinforce the social utility of table tennis by contributing to the fight against a sedentary lifestyle thanks to these 350 'Ping' sites installed as close as possible to the furthest from the sport."

Part of the plan is to install multiple tables at the same location to encourage tournaments and mass-participation activities.

France did not win any table tennis medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The nation won 11 table tennis medals at the last Paralympics, with Fabien Lamirault securing two gold medals.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are due to take place between July 26 and August 11, with table tennis events stretching from July 27 to August 10.

The Paralympics are due to follow between August 28 and September 8.