The Kiribati National Olympic Committee (KNOC) organised a relicensing training workshop for educators and master educators recently along with Oceania Sport Education Programme (OSEP) Team Kiribati members.

Held from September 12 to 14, the workshop was conducted by mentor Talemo Waqa of Fiji.

The event has renewed the ability of educators and master educators to deliver OSEP courses for National Federations in Kiribati.

Kiribati Institute of Technology, Kiribati Teachers College and Kiribati Police Service were the target audience for the workshop.

It is part of the ongoing preparation for OSEP Micro-Qualification, which will be available to trainers as a sporting pathway.

The workshop is set to help Kiribati as the nation prepares for the 2023 Pacific Games ©Getty Images

The workshop will assist and help prepare Kiribati for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

The 2023 Pacific Game is scheduled to be held from November 19 to December 2 next year.

Kiribati won 25 medals - six golds, 10 silvers and 9 bronzes - at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.