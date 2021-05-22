Five new referees trained by Kiribati Taekwondo Association

The Kiribati Taekwondo Association (KTA) held a referees workshop to train up new officials.

Five people were guided by the KTA's chief instructor and other senior members of the federation.

They were taught basic competition rules and refereeing techniques.

All five of the new referees will now be able to help the KTA at upcoming competitions and events.



Previously, only two referees were qualified so the new recruits takes the number up to seven.

The KTA thanked the Kiribati National Olympic Committee for supporting the initiative and helping it run the workshop.

Kiribati won a silver medal and three bronzes at the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia in Samoa.

World Taekwondo officially recognised the KTA in 2006.