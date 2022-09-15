New roller ski track set to boost biathlon and cross-country in Switzerland

Biathlon and cross-country skiing in Switzerland are set to be handed a boost with the opening of the country's longest roller ski track this weekend.

Swiss-Ski is expected to receive the keys to the new Roland Arena facility in Lantsch/Lenz on Saturday (September 17) at the Roland Arena Festival.

Michael Hartweg, who has invested in biathlon in the area for several years, will hand over the keys in a ceremony.

The facility has taken more than a decade to come to fruition and boasts an asphalt track four kilometres in length.

"After more than 10 years of planning and construction, we are delighted that this important sports construction project has been completed and that the athletes can now also find training conditions at World Cup level in summer," Lantsch/Lenz Mayor Simon Willi said.

The Swiss Biathlon Cup is scheduled to be staged on Saturday morning before cross-country skiers take to track in the afternoon.

Dario Cologna is the last Swiss cross-country skier to win an Olympic medal ©Getty Images

An estimated 250 athletes are anticipated to participate in total, with under-23 cross-country world champions Anja Weber and Valerio Grond having the honour of opening the races.

"The expansion of the roller ski track is brilliant and gives us new impetus and more opportunities for summer training," Swiss biathlete Elisa Gasparin said.

Switzerland is scheduled to stage the 2025 Biathlon World Championships in Lenzerheide, as well as next year's European Championships.

Selina Gasparin, sister to Elisa, made history at Sochi 2014 when she became the first Swiss biathlete to win an Olympic medal, finishing runner-up in the women's 15km individual.

Switzerland did not win a medal in either biathlon or cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022.

Dario Cologna was the country's last cross-country Olympic gold medallist, winning the men’s 15km freestyle at Pyeongchang 2018.