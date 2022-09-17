WBSC coach licensing course to be held alongside ESCA training camp in Diessen

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) is to hold a coach licensing course at the European Softball Coaches Association (ESCA) training camp in Diessen next month.

As part of the WBSC Coach Licensing Course for Baseball and Softball, officials can receive Level 1 or Level 2 licenses, allowing them to train players at international standards.

This is scheduled to take place from October 26 to 30 in The Netherlands, with the softball training camp to welcome coaches and players from across Europe.

All coaches in the course will be tested and will receive their licenses based on their final result.

The WBSC is to hold the coaching course in The Netherlands ©Getty Images

To sit the course, the WBSC Level 1 and 2 license fee is €395 (£346/$396) and covers four days of full accommodation at the camp.

Registration for the course closes on October 1.

WBSC Coach Commission chair Marco Mazzieri will be the course director, while four coaches will teach the hopefuls.

San Marino national team general manager Mauro Mazzotti and Germany manager Steve Janssen are to oversee baseball, while ESCA Camp coordinator Craig Montvidas and manager of the United States softball junior national team Kyla Holas will help with softball.