The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has begun the procedure for its athletes' representatives elections across four categories.

Each member federation is able to nominate one candidate in each category by September 10.

The elections are then scheduled to take place electronically from November 1 to 9.

Two representatives will be voted for each of men's baseball, women's baseball, men's softball, and women's softball.

Successful candidates are expected to serve a four-year term in their role.

The WBSC states that all nominees must be active athletes and at least 18-years-old.

Nominations are now being called for athletes around to world to put their name forward for the chance to be elected on the WBSC Athletes' Commission. — Riccardo Fraccari (@WBSCPresident) August 12, 2022

They must also have participated in the Premier12, a WBSC World Cup, an Olympic qualifier, or an Olympic Games in the six years prior to the nomination.

"The WBSC Executive Board welcomed a proposal by the Athletes' Commission and amended the election procedure, which was updated on August 9," read a WBSC statement.

"The changes aim at increasing the athletes' representation structure across the WBSC ecosystem and their participation in the decision-making process.

"This goal is in line with the recently launched WBSC strategic plan 2022-28 and the Olympic Agenda 2020+5, in particular with recommendation three reinforce athletes' rights and responsibilities."

A total of four of the athletes' representatives will serve on the governing body's Executive Board while the other four will sit on its Division Boards.

There will also be two "open" positions for the athletes' representatives in the Presidential Council.