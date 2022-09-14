IBA and FIDE make moves during discussions about cooperation between boxing and chess

Cooperation between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has been the subject of a meeting between IBA Ad Interim George Yerolimpos and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

Yerolimpos and Dvorkovich met at the IBA headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, where they discussed mutual support to develop both sports, and future cooperation.

"I believe that cooperation between two ancient sports will be very fruitful," said Dvorkovich.

"FIDE and IBA have a lot of experience to share.

"I’d love to mention the huge work done by the IBA during the last months and the reforms to come back to the Olympic family.

"Furthermore, I would like to invite Mr. Kremlev and Mr. Yerolimpos to visit chess competitions in the foreseen future."

During the meeting, Dvorkovich invited IBA President Umar Kremlev to visit chess competitions in the future ©IBA

In response Yerolimpos congratulated Dvorkovich on his re-election, and invited him to attend major IBA events, including the World Championships and World Boxing Tour.

"It’s an honour for us, to receive the FIDE President at our head office," said Yerolimpos said.

"Chess is one of the oldest sports in history, it is beloved worldwide, along with boxing.

"Both sports require extraordinary thinking, stamina and courage - sometimes you have to risk in order to celebrate victory."

Yerolimpos, who has the role of ad interim, has replaced István Kovács, the Hungarian who served as IBA secretary general, until he left the organisation in July.

Russian Dvorkovich was re-elected FIDE President in August, winning a second term after defeating Andrii Baryshpolets at the organisation’s General Assembly, held in Chennai, India.