The International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening of the International Boxing Centre in Moscow, two weeks before he seeks election again at the IBA Extraordinary Congress.

Kremlev, who is also the President of the Russian Boxing Federation, met with Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin to open the facility in Luzhniki.

"Together, we opened this modern International Boxing Centre with a total area of 45.6 thousand square metres," said Kremlev in a post on Instagram.

"The Centre is equipped with everything necessary for athletes and spectators, so anyone can start training in a few days.

"A single access system will allow employees, athletes and boxing fans who will train with season tickets, as well as spectators during competitions, to pass quickly and safely.

"I am sure that the Centre will become an attraction for many International boxing competitions, and fans and spectators of such events will also like it."





This facility holds two rings and 2,000 people and is also equipped with a training hall with a mirrored ceiling, a medical rehabilitation centre, a swimming pool, sauna, gym, a sports hall and conference hall.

The meeting of Kremlev and Putin comes at a crucial time for the IBA - with an election scheduled to take place between the incumbent leader and Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst on September 25 in Yerevan at the Extraordinary Congress.

They were both candidates for the position in May at the first Extraordinary Congress, but Kremlev stood unopposed in the end after the Dutchman was ruled ineligible on the eve of the vote, only for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to later state Van der Vorst should have been allowed to stand for leadership.

As a result, the IBA said an election would be held.

Kremlev's recent meeting with Putin continues to show differences between the IBA head and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who has publicly condemned the actions of the Russian President in the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia say it is holding "special military operations" in the country.

Athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus have been indefinitely suspended from competing in international events associated with the majority of International Federations, in line with recommendations from IOC President Thomas Bach.

The IOC has been critical of the IBA at recent Executive Board meetings too, with the boxing governing body being stripped of organising its event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, meaning it goes back into the hands of the IOC, similar to the situation at Tokyo 2020.

The IBA still has its recognition removed from the IOC, a move made in June 2019 due to concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance.

Insidethegames has contacted Kremlev for comment.