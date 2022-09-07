Exclusive: IBA regulators to allow Presidential debate before elections at Congress

The Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) Interim Nomination Unit will allow a debate between the two candidates in the running to become President of the governing body, providing the incumbent Umar Kremlev agrees to this.

This has been pushed by the challenger and Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst, who is to stand against the Russian on September 25 at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan in Armenia.

Van der Vorst was ruled out of the election on the eve of the initial Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul in May by the BIIU due to allegations of early campaigning and collaboration between candidates, but when taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), this decision was overturned saying the Dutchman should have been given a warning at most.

Kremlev was found to have committed the same minor offence when the CAS investigated the ruling.

This led to another election being called.

Boris van der Vorst is angling for a debate live in Lausanne ©Getty Images

Responding to Van der Vorst's email confirming he would stand for candidacy, the BIIU said a debate would be permitted, if Kremlev agreed to it.

"With respect of your proposal to hold an in-person live debate between you and Mr Kremlev, we kindly invite you to address this offer to Mr Kremlev directly," said BIIU Interim Nomination Unit chair Piermarco Zen-Ruffinen, as seen by insidethegames.

Following this, Van der Vorst released a video, again calling Kremlev to meet him live in Switzerland.

"It is a fight for the future of the sport and I call my opponent, Umar Kremlev, to a live debate in Lausanne, the home of Olympic boxing," said Van der Vorst in the video.

"The international boxing family needs an open and honest discussion."

It is not known yet if Kremlev has accepted this invitation, but insidethegames has contacted the IBA President for comment.