Russian official Arkady Dvorkovich has been re-elected President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) at the organisation's General Assembly in Chennai.

Dvorkovich received 157 votes versus 16 for the Ukrainian Andrii Baryshpolets, in what turned out to be a two-horse race.

The French candidate Bachar Kouatly withdrew before votes were cast.

India's Viswanathan Anand was on Dvorkovich's ticket and has been elected FIDE Deputy President.

Dvorkovich has led the FIDE since 2018 and this is his first time being re-elected.

It comes as Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine and players from Russia and Belarus are not allowed to compete under their national flags in FIDE events as a consequence.

The FIDE also banned Russian player Sergey Karjakin for six months for supporting the war.

Arkady Dvorkovich is reelected for a second term as President of the International Chess Federation, with 157 votes against 16.



Viswanathan Anand is the new FIDE Deputy President. pic.twitter.com/iTrYMTrTiG — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 7, 2022

Dvorkovich is a former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, leaving that post in 2018, the same year he became FIDE President.

The 50-year-old is among the most prominent Russian officials to have publicly criticised the war in Ukraine.

"Wars are the worst things one might face in life… including this war," he told Mother Jones.

"My thoughts are with Ukrainian civilians.

"Wars do not just kill priceless lives.

"Wars kill hopes and aspirations, freeze or destroy relationships and connections."

Prior to the election, Baryshpolets had criticised Dvorkovich for his ties with Russian leadership as a former high-ranking official.

Arkady Dvorkovich, left, was criticised by his competitor for his ties with Russian leadership while the Kremlin has celebrated his victory ©Getty Images

"I took a strong position on the tragic events in Ukraine as well as supported FIDE Council decisions regarding scaling down Russia's involvement in FIDE," said Dvorkovich, as reported by Reuters.

Dvorkovich had previously served as Deputy Prime Minister of Russia from 2012 to 2018 and the Kremlin has welcomed the 50-year-old's victory.

"The election of the head of FIDE is very important, it's a global event, and of course we were rooting for Dvorkovich, a Russian citizen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agency RIA.

"Unfortunately politics pervade all aspects linked to sport and culture, which is very, very undesirable and unacceptable to us.

"But this does not mean that we should not fight."