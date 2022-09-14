Brisbane 2032 Olympics to have no cost to Australia’s taxpayers, claims Organising Committee President

The Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games will have a net zero cost to Australia’s taxpayers, President of the Organising Committee Board Andrew Liveris has pledged.

Liveris, who was appointed to the role in April told Bloomberg that organisers had committed to "have zero neutral in terms of costs to the taxpayer and revenues we get."

"AUS4.5 billion (£2.6 billion/$3 billion/€3 billion) spend, AUS4.5 billion revenue raising target," said Liveris.

"The majority of that is from broadcasting rights, but I have to go and fundraise AUS1.7 billion (£99 million/$1.14 billion/€1.14 billion) dollars with my chief executive and team."

Liveris, a former chairman and chief executive of The Dow Chemical Company, and current chairman of American electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors, said he had already started meetings with colleagues involved in other editions of the Olympics.

"I spent some good time with the LA 28 people, Casey Wasserman and his team," Liveris said.

Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee President Andrew Liveris has pledged that the Games will have a net zero cost to Australia's taxpayers ©Getty Images

"The Paris 2024 people, spending time with Milan Cortina 2026, spending time with the Salt Lake City people trying to win the 2030 or 2034 Olympics, and I have learned a lot about what makes Olympics work and what makes Olympics fail.

"One of the most important things is planning and front-end loading. Front-end loading means I have to get all the work streams, project them forward, and then staff to solve those work streams ahead of time so I can implement and not change the plan.

"We have the luxury of ten years, most Olympics get six years. These three to four years is all planning with the Governments, the Organising Committee, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), all that."

Liveris now leads an Organising Committee Board consisting of 21 members.

Brisbane was confirmed as the host of the 2032 Olympics at the IOC Session in Tokyo last year.

It was the first Olympic host to be decided under a new system, where a traditional bid race is replaced by the IOC Future Host Commission identifying and proposing hosts to the Executive Board.