Graham Perrett, a Labor politician who represents the Queensland constituency of Moreton, has been appointed to the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee Board of Directors alongside Sports Minister Anika Wells.

Wells and Perrett have been nominated by Anthony Albanese's new Australian Government.

They replace former Sports Minister Richard Colbeck and Ted O'Brien, who was Special Envoy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, on the Organising Committee.

Colbeck and O'Brien lost their positions when Scott Morrison was replaced as Prime Minister by Albanese, who belongs to the same Australian Labor Party as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Wells' addition to the Organising Committee's Board was a formality as she was invited to attend a meeting in June as an observer, while awaiting the formal nomination.

The federal Minister for Aged Care and Sport said that she and Perrett "are up for the challenge to see Australia deliver our best-ever Olympics".

Wells, who worked as a compensation lawyer before entering politics, was born in Brisbane and has represented the Lilley constituency in Queensland since 2018.

Perrett is a former teacher and has been Moreton's representative in the national Parliament since 2007.

The 21-person Organising Committee Board is led by President Andrew Liveris, a former chairman and chief executive of chemicals giant Dow.

Despite only meeting for the first time in April, three members of the Board have already changed.

As well as the departures of O'Brien and Colbeck, Redland City Mayor Karen Williams quit after a drink-driving crash.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart was chosen to replace Williams.