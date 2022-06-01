Australia's new Sports Minister Anika Wells is expected to be appointed onto the Board of the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee, replacing predecessor Richard Colbeck.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has issued a statement, welcoming the appointment of 36-year-old Wells who has secured the role as Minister for Aged Care and Sport following the election of Anthony Albanese as the country’s Prime Minister.

Albanese, who defeated Scott Morrison in last month’s federal elections, has named Wells as part of his 30-member Labor-run team featuring the largest number of women in an Australian Cabinet.

Wells, who worked as a compensation lawyer before entering politics, was born in Brisbane and has represented the Lilley constituency in Queensland since 2018.

Following Morrison’s election defeat, former Sports Minister Colbeck and Ted O’Brien, who was Special Envoy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, lost their positions on the Organising Committee for the Games.

However, Queensland Premier and Olympics Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk has dismissed reports that Colbeck and O’Brien have been "booted" off the Brisbane 2032 Board.

"Government appointees cease their appointment when the Government changes, that’s normal," Palaszczuk told AAP.

"It’s also normal for the Premier and Minister for the Olympics to write to the outgoing Board members and thank them for their service."

Speaking to ABC Radio, Wells expressed her excitement about preparations for the Olympics in 10 years’ time.

"As Brisbane makes its recovery from floods, we’re marching towards Brisbane 2032 to where sport also gives us the chance to shine on the world stage," said Wells.

Australia's new Sports Minister Anika Wells, left, is part of the 30-member Cabinet formed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, centre ©Getty Images

"So that’s going to be a really exciting one."

Andrew Liveris was appointed as President of the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee in April following confirmation of the full Board featuring four nominations from both the Federal and State Governments.

Colbeck was one of five vice-presidents along with former AOC President John Coates, Palaszczuk, Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner and Paralympics Australia President Jock O'Callaghan.

AOC President Ian Chesterman has congratulated Wells on her appointed as Australia’s new Sports Minister and says he hopes to work closely with her in the build-up to Brisbane 2032.

"Firstly, congratulations to our new Sports Minister Anika Wells for securing what is a pivotal portfolio, given the exciting decade that will lead to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the decade beyond," said Chesterman.

"The Australian Olympic Committee is ready to assist the Minister in ensuring sport contributes to an even better Australia.

"With the Organising Committee for Brisbane 2032 already underway, we look forward to working closely with the new Minister to make the most of this unique opportunity, not only for her home state of Queensland, but for all Australia."

Chesterman also thanked Don Farrell for his work as the shadow Sports Minister and congratulated him on his appointment as Australia’s new Trade and Tourism Minister.

"With the green and gold runway of sport that leads to Brisbane 2032, the major sporting events coming to Australia with provide a welcome boost for tourism," said Chesterman.

Richard Colbeck was one of five vice-presidents on the Brisbane 2032 Board ©Getty Images

"The FIBA Women’s World Cup, the UCI World Road Cycling Championship, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Rugby World Cups for men and women to name just a few.

"Sport, trade and tourism have always been joined at the hip.

"We look forward to the Commonwealth Games returning to Australia when regional Victoria plays host in 2026.

"These are all fantastic opportunities for our athletes and all Australians.

"They will provide great motivation for our young people to pursue their sporting dreams in our Olympic sports, which offer so much more diversity and potential, beyond the scope of the domestic professional codes."

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll also welcomed the arrival of Health Minister Mark Butler and Education Minister Jason Clare onto the Cabinet.

"Sport has such a critical role to play in contributing to a healthy Australia and helping tackle significant issues around issues of obesity and mental health," added Carroll.

"In conjunction with our colleagues with Commonwealth Games Australia we have developed our 10+10 sport investment framework to ensure sport can play its part.

"The AOC has invested significantly in education programs that assist children in reaching their potential through initiatives such as Olympics Unleashed and Olympic Change Maker.

"And we stand ready to contribute in other ways, through our commitment to practical support for Indigenous Reconciliation through sport and our sustainability ambitions as a signatory to the United Nations Sport for Climate Action Framework."