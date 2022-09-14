The Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports (NIF) and Anti-Doping Norway (ADNO) have reached what has been described as a "temporary solution" to the country's testing rules for young athletes.

ADNO had feared it would be declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), following revelations that no unannounced drugs tests had been conducted on Norwegian athletes under the age of 18 for the last two years due to the interpretation of a law requiring parental consent.

A Working Group was established by the NIF and ADNO, and an outcome reached that young elite athletes must have received consent from their guardians to undergo doping tests to be allowed to compete in sporting events.

"We are pleased that the work carried out in the last week has provided a good short-term solution," ADNO chair Thorhild Widvey said.

"From now on, minor top athletes must have the consent of their guardians for doping testing before they can participate in sporting activities."

The NIF has also confirmed that the ADNO has the authority in current regulations to adopt supplementary doping consent rules, and that the National Olympic Committee can impose sanctions should these be breached.

ADNO has already drafted a consent form to be sent to guardians by national governing bodies and clubs, with athletes who do not receive consent sanctioned for breaching the regulations.

Testing can start immediately once consent has been received.

The National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) plans to prepare a regulation to come into effect in the near future, with a timetable for its implementation to be submitted to WADA in a bid to avoid non-compliance.

Norway could face wide-ranging sporting consequences if ADNO is declared non-compliant by WADA ©Getty Images

NIF President Berit Kjøll welcomed the move, although stressed that there is still work to be done.

"The temporary solution will ensure that our national anti-doping agency continues to act in accordance with WADA's anti-doping regulations," she said.

"At the same time, we must continue to work for a long-term solution through legislation so that minors aged 15 to 18 gain independent consent competence.

"We are also very satisfied with the signals we have received from the authorities, who now have full pressure on this work."

Wide-ranging consequences should ADNO be declared non-compliant would include a ban on the country being awarded regional, continental or World Championships.

There would even be the potential for Norway to be excluded from the Olympics and Paralympics.

Only Russia and North Korea's NADOs are currently deemed non-compliant.