NADOs call for adoption of "guiding principles" on future of anti-doping

Athletes and sporting organisations are being urged to implement six "guiding principles" in a bid to strengthen efforts for doping-free sport.

A group of 13 National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) are proposing the adoption of a "Declaration of Guiding Principles for the Future of Anti-Doping" due to "a number of threats to the legitimacy and creditability of the anti-doping community".

"A continuous evolvement and improvement of the anti-doping system is crucial to remain relevant and effective," a statement from the group of NADOs read.

"With aligned and collaborative efforts, the world-wide movement for doping-free sport should be strengthened in many aspects to be better prepared for the future."

Among those proposing the guiding principles are Sport Integrity Australia, the French Anti-Doping Agency, United Kingdom Anti-Doping and the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

The other NADOs are the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport, Anti Doping Danmark, the Finish Center for Integrity in Sports, the National Anti Doping Agency of Germany, Sport Ireland, Doping Authority Netherlands, Drug Free Sport New Zealand, Anti-Doping Norway and Anti-Doping Sweden.

Under the first guiding principle, the athletes' voice should be given a "prominent position in anti-doping" in a bid to demonstrate "respect for the burden of responsibilities they bear in the name of clean sport".

The group insists that "everyone in sport is entitled to the right of justice at a minimum standard, based on the principles of human rights".

Maximising deterrence, target programmes and athlete engagement form part of the third principle with the group claiming that those areas are key to an "effective approach to education and prevention programmes in anti-doping".

Six guiding principles have been outlined by the group of NADOs in a bid to remain "relevant and effective" in ensuring doping-free sport ©Getty Images

The group also argues that good governance for all organisations involved in anti-doping should be a "prerequisite for a reliable and trustworthy anti-doping community" and insists that everyone must ensure "excellence, responsibility and transparency".

The sixth and final principle calls for a separation of powers with a "clear division of the roles of responsibilities", with the group stressing that this needs to be a "prerequisite for accountability".

"All actors in the anti-doping community have an obligation to create, uphold, and maintain the highest standards in the protection of the spirit of sport and the right of the individual athlete and other persons," the statement from the group read.

"A strong and independent WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] is a prerequisite for an efficient pursuit of doping-free sport and a level playing-field globally.

"Continuous improvement should be a daily goal for all anti-doping professionals."

The group added: "The NADOs call upon everyone - athletes, NADOs, laboratories, public authorities, sports organisations, media, sponsors and any other organisation and individual involved in sport and anti-doping - to support, promote and implement these six guiding principles for a sustainable future of anti-doping."

The full guiding principles can be read here.