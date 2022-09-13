The International School Sport Federation (ISF) is holding the second edition of its She Runs Active Girls' Lead event in Brussels, with the focus on health, empowerment and leadership.

It comes three years after the first event was held in Paris, which saw 3,000 girls run along the River Seine, take part in sporting activities and learn from athletes during the She Runs Talk and Conference.

Starting today, the event is scheduled to end on Saturday (September 17).

Much like the event in Paris, world-class athletes are due to be attend - including 2019 European indoor 400 metres silver medallist Cynthia Bolingo from Belgium and French Athens 2004 50m freestyle swimming silver medallist Malia Metella.

Online personalities and politicians are also poised to take part.

Kira Grünberg is an Austrian vault athlete and an ISF She Runs Ambassador!

Activities include a run of four kilometres past several Brussels landmarks, and a scavenger hunt which will expose participants to the history of the city and highlight symbolic women featuring in the names of streets and monuments.

One evening of the event will be dedicated to international and Belgian participants performing in a show.

Creative performances which represent their cultural experiences will be the focus.

A sustainability education workshop and talks from the special guests are also set to feature.

The City of Brussels, the European Commission’s Erasmus+ Sport Programme and ISF partner VinylPlus are all supporting the She Runs Active Girls' Lead event.