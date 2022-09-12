World Wheelchair Rugby (WWR) has begun its search for a new chief executive after the resignation of Steve Griffiths.

A closing date of October 7 has been set-up for applications, with the salary negotiable up to $60,000 (£51,000/€59,000).

"This is an exciting opportunity for the right individual to lead the next stage of wheelchair rugby's growth and development," said WWR President Richard Allcroft.

"The successful candidate will have, amongst other attributes, experience as a strategic leader, growing a small business or organisation, excellent networking, interpersonal and social skills and good financial and commercial expertise."

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews.

Wheelchair rugby enjoys a place on the Paralympic programme ©Getty Images

Griffiths, whose resignation was confirmed last month, was appointed as chief executive in 2020.

Before taking the role, he had formed a partnership between WWR and World Rugby, where he worked for 18 years until 2016.

After leaving the organisation, he remained involved in assisting WWR.

Griffiths is now moving on to focus on consultancy work and his retirement.

When appointed at WWR, it was on the understanding that he would be chief executive for 18 months to two years.