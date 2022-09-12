The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a bid for both nations to win an elusive Olympic gold medal in the sport at Paris 2024.

This two-year partnership was finalised in Bangkok on Saturday (September 10), providing a platform for a strategic relationship between the National Federations in areas such as sports science and the training of athletes, coaches and officials.

BAM and Olympic Council of Malaysia President Tan Sri Norza Zakaria and BAT President and Badminton World Federation Deputy President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul signed the agreement.

Ratchanok Intanon is one of Thailand's best hopes of an Olympic medal ©Getty Images

"Today's ceremony is an important occasion not only for BAM but for the trajectory of badminton's development in Malaysia as we prepare for our ultimate objective of sealing the country's first-ever gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and winning the Thomas Cup the same year," said Norza.

"Through this win-win partnership, we will have a comprehensive and strategic relationship.

"I thank His Excellency Khunying for this partnership, which I am confident will lead both associations to greater heights.

"BAM and BAT have similar ambitions, and I believe this relationship will benefit both associations."

Malaysia has won nine Olympic medals in badminton - including six silvers - but has never stood atop the podium at the Games.

Although an established nation in the sport, Thailand has never won a badminton Olympic medal.