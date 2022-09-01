The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has cancelled scheduled events on its World Tour in Hong Kong and Macau for the third consecutive year due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Hong Kong had been due to host a Super 500 event from November 8 to 13, following a Super 300 tournament in Macau from November 1 to 6.

Both competitions have not been held since 2019, with the planned events in the last two years cancelled due to the impact of the pandemic.

The Hong Kong Badminton Association had hoped to receive approval for an easing of entry requirements for the purposes of the Hong Kong Open, but overseas visitors would still be required to undergo a period of quarantine, leading the national body to conclude that there was "no other viable option than to cancel the tournament".

The Badminton Federation of Macau also informed the BWF that it would be unable to stage the Macau Open due to "travel and entry restrictions".

Hong Kong and Macau are classed as special administrative regions of China.

Macau and Hong Kong retain quarantine requirements for all international arrivals due to COVID-19 ©Getty Images

Hotel quarantine requirements for international arrivals were reduced to three days in Hong Kong and Macau last month, followed by four days of "medical surveillance" which restricts their activities.

Their COVID-19 countermeasures are among the toughest still in place around the world.

The Japan Open Super 750 event on the BWF World Tour is ongoing, with the circuit due to move to Europe in October for tournaments in Denmark, France and Germany.

Despite the World Athletics Indoor Championships adding to a long list - including the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games - of sports events in China postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, three events on this year's World Tour remain scheduled to be held there.

They include the World Tour Finals in Guangzhou from December 14 to 18.