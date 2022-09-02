Peter Tarcala has resigned as the President of Badminton Europe (BEC) citing personal reasons.

The BEC Board of Directors met last Tuesday (August 30) to appoint vice-president Joao Matos as the Acting President.

Tarcala served as a BEC Board member for 20 almost years.

"The message was received as a shock for the badminton community in Europe but unfortunately irrevocable to this moment," a BEC statement read, following Tarcala's resignation.

"On this unexpected resignation the BEC Board of Directors urgently convened on Tuesday 30 August 2022 to discuss immediate measures and a suitable replacement for Peter Tarcala.

"We are therefore pleased to announce that BEC Vice-President, Joao Matos, was appointed as acting President and will serve in this position until the next BEC Annual Delegates' Meeting which will be held on 22 April 2023 and where new elections shall take place."

Peter Tarcala has resigned as the President of Badminton Europe ©Badminton Europe

The BEC Board of Directors thanked Tarcala for his services over the years and wished him the best for future endeavours.

Tarcala was first elected to the continental governing body’s Council in 2003, serving as director for events until 2009 when he became director for sport.

He maintained that position until 2015 before becoming the chair of the Major Events Commission.

In 2019, following the end of Belgian Gregory Verpoorten’s term, Tarcala was elected unopposed during the elections in Kiev.

He was the first Slovakian to serve as President of BEC.

He also served as the President of the Slovak Badminton Federation from 2004 to 2006 and was a Badminton World Federation Council member until May 2021.