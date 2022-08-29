The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced its World Tour calendar for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Super 1000 level Malaysia Open set to begin the action in each of the next two calendar years.

The BWF confirmed earlier this year plans for a 31 event WorldTour calendar, with an increase in the number of tournaments at Super 1000, Super 750 and Super 500 level.

Among the key events on the 2023 calendar are scheduled to be the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals, due to be held in Suzhou, China, from May 14 to 21, the first event where Olympic qualification points for Paris 2024 are set to be able to be earned.

The 2023 BWF World Championships are another significant event in next year’s calendar, and are due to be held from August 20 to 27 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

There are four events scheduled at Super 1000 level in 2023, the highest level of World Tour competition.

The first of these is due to be the season-opening Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur from January 10 to 15.

The world’s oldest badminton tournament, the All England Open, due to be held in Birmingham, England, from March 14 to 19, is the second scheduled at Super 1000 level.

Remaining Super 1000 events in 2023 are due to take place in the form of the Indonesian Open from June 13 to 18, and the China Open, scheduled to be held in Changzhou from September 5 to 10.

The season-ending BWF World Tour Finals are due to take place from December 13 to 17, with a host yet to be allocated.

In 2024, the main event on the calendar is the badminton competition at the Olympics in Paris, due to be held from July 27 to August 5.

The Malaysia Open, now a Super 1000 level tournament, is set to open the 2023 and 2024 BWF World Tour seasons ©Getty Images

The Olympic qualification period runs until April 28 2024, with the last events before this cut-off, due to be continental championships, with a window of April 9 to 14 allocated for these to be arranged.

The first competition after this cut-off is the scheduled BWF Major Championship for 2024 for senior athletes, the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, due to be held in China, with the exact location to be confirmed, from April 28 to May 5.

The last World Tour event before Paris 2024 is due to be the Super 500 level Canada Open, set to be held in Calgary, from July 2 to 7.

The 2024 season is again due to conclude with the World Tour Finals, from December 11 to 15, with the host to be confirmed.

Reflecting on the expanded calendar BWF secretary general Thomas Lund said: "As we emerge out of COVID-19, we are now able to structure a full week-by-week tournament calendar with an emphasis on expanding our global footprint.

"More Super 1000, Super 750, and Super 500 World Tour tournaments enable us to commit to higher prize money, increased player opportunities, greater coverage on television and online, and spectacular presentation, all contributing to an enhanced world-class sports product that we seek.

"We also feel we no longer require cluster tournaments previously introduced to negate the complexities of COVID-19 travel.

"This will help to ease some of the stresses on players and teams, giving them more freedom to pick and choose the events they play as they plan their all-important Paris 2024 qualification run."