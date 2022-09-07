Norwegian footballer Mathias Normann has been told that he will be unable to play for his country after choosing to ply his trade in Russia.

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the 26-year-old midfielder will no longer be in the frame for national selection after securing a loan deal with Russian outfit Dynamo Moscow.

Normann, who has won 12 caps for Norway, previously played in Russia for Rostov before moving to English club Norwich.

Many foreign players have opted to leave Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, but Normann has decided to return, prompting an angry response from Norway boss Ståle Solbakken.

"I think it is completely the wrong choice [to go to Russia]," said Solbakken.

"It has the consequence it has had.





"We'll see if Mathias one day returns to the Norwegian national team, but right now it is completely out of the question."

NFF President Lise Klaveness added: "Basically, it is not the association's role to say anything about national team players' choice of club, but we are now in an extraordinary situation.

"All of Norwegian and European football agree to put joint pressure on Russia as a belligerent party, which has also used positions of power in sport very actively.

"All Russian teams are banned from international sports competitions. Stale and I agree that Normann cannot represent Norway when he will now play for a new Russian club."

Normann is the latest player to be denied national selection due to his decision to move to Russia after Poland refused to consider defender Maciej Rybus following his transfer to Russian club Spartak Moscow in June.

Rybus has earned 66 caps for Poland but national head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz has decided against including the left back in his plans for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.