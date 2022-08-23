Ukrainian Premier League returns to no fans as bomb shelters stand by

The Ukrainian Premier League started again today with four matches across the country, with players on standby to evacuate to bomb shelters if matches are affected by the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Football came to a halt earlier this year when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, five days before the second half of the season was due to get underway.

Some clubs like Shakhtar Donetsk, who were leading the league last season before it was decided to cancel the season and nullify the results, are playing in other parts of the country.

Today, Shakhtar drew 0-0 in the season opener against newly-promoted Metalist 1925 Kharkiv - a phoenix club of Metalist Kharkiv - at the Olympic National Sports Complex Stadium in Kyiv, the home stadium of their rivals Dynamo Kyiv.

Shakhtar have been playing there since May 2020 due to the war in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Prior to the match, the club's captain Taras Stepanenko explained security rules to the Associated Press.

"We have rules in case of an alarm and we should go to be underground," said Stepanenko.

"But I think the teams, the players will be proud of this event.

"We are ready, we are strong and I think we will show to all the world Ukrainian life and will to win."

Unique football championship in the midst of the war. Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist Kharkiv play at Olimpiyskiy Stadium. Empty seats, interruption of the game during air raids. But the main thing is that football is alive and is played in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/FCD1I8hZgB — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 23, 2022

Zorya Luhansk, from the breakaway region aligning itself with Russia as the "Luhansk People's Republic", are top of the table so far following a 3-1 victory over Vorskla.

Yehor Nazaryna scored the opener with a penalty after seven minutes before Denys Bezborodko scored a brace either side of the half.

Denys Oliynyk scored a consolation from the spot for Vorskla at the Avanhard Stadium in Uzhhorod, on the border with Slovakia in the west.

Chornomorets Odesa, who are playing at the Bannikov Stadium in Kyiv, lost 1-0 to Veres Rivne thanks to a 22nd-minute winner from Dmytro Klyots.

Kolos played at their home stadium today in Kovalivka, beating Kryvbas KR 1-0 after a goal from Roman Honcharenko.