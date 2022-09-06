Students from more than 70 countries participated in two days of online sessions as this year's International University Sports Federation (FISU) Volunteer Leaders Academy (FVLA) drew to a close.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder was among the experts that delivered sessions and presentations on a series of topics on the opening day.

Among the subjects included FISU events, student engagement with National and Continental University Sports Federations, media and communications best practices and development of personal action plans as FISU student ambassadors.

FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond also participated before a cultural programme brought the first day to an end.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder was among the speakers at the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy ©EUSA

The second and final day saw students address subjects including volunteer management, an introduction to the FISU Student Committee and insights from experienced leaders and athletes in university sport.

There was also a review of the FISU Student Ambassador Programme and time to consider possible projects on educational and community activities, local FVLA, sporting events, volunteering management and gender equality.

"I liked all the sessions but especially I like the idea of the action plan," said Cyprus participant Simoni Kyriakou

"I really enjoy because it gives me the opportunity to discuss things with my federation.

"At the conclusion, participants were welcomed as new FISU student ambassadors and with the experience of FVLA these young leaders are now in a great position to contribute further to the university sport movement around the world."