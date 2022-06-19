This year's edition of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Volunteer Leaders Academy has held its first session on Friday (June 17).

The event, which was first held back in 2017, brings together participants from over 70 countries and is being delivered virtually for the third year running.

It aims to create a global volunteer community that share their best practices in volunteer projects, which in turn can help to raise the delivery of all types of university sports events.

An Opening Ceremony involving FISU Acting President Leonz Eder and FISU education manager Julien Buhajezuk formed part of the session.

There was also an overview of the governing body, team building exercises and a review of the 2021/22 FISU Student Ambassadors programme.

The 2021 edition of the #FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy and Student Ambassadors Programme #FVLA concluded last week, with graduates also taking part at the EUSA General Assembly in Budapest#FISUAmbassadors #FVLA2021 #Unisport #LetsIDUShttps://t.co/rILFuPDacD pic.twitter.com/7zkv1tzTnn — EUSA (@eusaunisport) September 14, 2021

Two student ambassador activities will now take place on July 29 and August 19, before the next Volunteer Leaders Academy session is held on September 2 to September 3.

The 2022 FISU World University Championships for sport climbing have just concluded, with the futsal event next on the calendar from July 18 to July 24.