NOC President not focused on Chile's involvement in joint 2030 FIFA World Cup bid

Chilean Olympic Committee (COCH) President Miguel Ángel Mujica has backed Chile's role in a joint South American bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup but insists it is not high on the organisation's agenda.

Earlier this month, Chile joined Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay in formally launching an unprecedented four-nation bid to host the men's football tournament.

Argentina and Uruguay had originally signalled their interest in a joint application in 2017 before Chile and Paraguay put themselves in the mix.

Paraguay is the only nation in the bidding party which is yet to stage the FIFA World Cup, with Chile playing host in 1962.

South American Football Confederation President Alejandro Domínguez claimed that hosting the FIFA World Cup in eight years' time was the "dream of a continent".

It will coincide with the centenary of the first-ever World Cup in Uruguay.

But Mujica told insidethegames that there were more pressing areas for the COCH to address.

"Soccer is part of my institution with the National Federation but it's independent of the Olympic Movement in Chile," said Mujica.

South American Football Confederation President Alejandro Domínguez, left, underlined his confidence in the joint four-nation FIFA World Cup bid featuring Chile earlier this month ©Getty Images

"It's possible that I must collaborate with them but it's not part of my plan.

"At the moment, this Government supports the National Federation and I agree with this support but we have around 55 sports that need to support too.

"We will have stadiums in four countries, Paraguay is the main one as they will celebrate the first staging of the World Cup.

"Today, my challenge today is with the rest of the sports, not focus on 2030."

Mujica said it had been a busy past three months for sport in Chile, with the country securing their place in the Rugby World Cup for the first time and making their debut in the International Basketball Federation 3x3 World Cup.

"They are in my plan now," added Mujica.

"When I look at the soccer plan, it's in the final block."

The South American bid for the 2030 FIFA World, called "Together 2030", faces competition from Spain and Portugal.

Morocco has also shown interest, while Egypt's Sports Minister has said the country is in talks with Saudi Arabia and Greece over a joint bid.