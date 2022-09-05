Memorial events in Munich to mark fifty years since the terrorist attack on the Israeli Olympic team came to a close with emotional words from Ankie Spitzer, widow of fencing coach Andrei, one of 11 Israelis who died.

"Fifty years ago I was here too, a few hours after the massacre," Ms Spitzer began.

She recalled how she had visited the room in the Olympic Village where the hostages had first been held.

"I stood in your room and couldn’t believe how much hatred there was.

"I thought to myself, is this where you spent the last hours of your life?

"I will never stop talking about it, so that it will never, ever happen again and those who are responsible for it will pay the price."

The couple had only been married one year and three months when the attack occurred.

"It was the best time of our life, didn’t we have it all, each other and a baby girl Anouk?" Ms Spitzer continued in words addressed not only to the gathering but to her husband.

"At the end of the day you are still gone and nothing can change that, when they murdered you, they also killed a part of me and of all those people who loved you, they murdered our hopes, our dreams, our future but not my love for you," she pledged.

In the years since the attack, Ms Spitzer has acted as a vocal spokeswoman for the families of other relatives in pressing for compensation and for an investigation into the events of 1972.

Agreement was finally reached last week on a figure of €28 million (£24.14 million/$27.8 million).

Esther Roth-Shahamorov, back to camera, and widows Ankie Spitzer and Ilana Romano embrace during the ceremonies in Munich ©ITG

"I couldn’t find peace because justice hadn’t been done, you would think that mighty Germany would have done everything in its power not to add Jewish blood to its already bloody soil," Spitzer said.

"Everybody is asking now if I finally feel closure, they do not understand, I will never feel closure, the whole in my heart will never, ever heal, you can rest now and so can I."

Many guests at the ceremony came from the local community in Furstenfeldbruck, including local policeman Andreas Zenglein who had been detailed to the airport in the aftermath of the attack.

"I saw the helicopters with the people who had been shot, it was horrible," Zenglein told insidethegames.

"When I read something about the Olympic Games, we remember it at Furstenfeldbruck every year.

"Why did it take so long for the German Government to help the relatives of the Israeli people who died?" he asked.

1972 race walker Shaul Ladany, left, with Israeli Sports Minister Yehiel Tropper ©ITG

Earlier in the day, a separate ceremony had taken place at the specially constructed memorial in the Munich Olympic Park, built close to the Olympic Village and the Olympic Stadium itself.

There, Spitzer had joined Ilsa Romano, widow of weightlifter Josef, who also died in the attack.

"Those who were murdered were fathers and husbands, brothers and friends," said Bavarian Education and Culture Minister Michael Piazolo.

"Today they would have been grandparents, these are 12 stolen lives, we will not forget them."

The names of the 12 men who died were recited many times throughout the day but most movingly by four teenagers, all members of the congregation at the Lutheran Olympiakirche, a church in what was the Olympic Village.

Each commemoration came to an end with a Jewish prayer known as the Kaddish by Amnon Seelig, cantor of the Jewish community in Mannheim.