Families of Israeli athletes who were killed at the Munich 1972 Olympic Games are not happy with the German Government’s compensation offers and are planning to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack.

Eleven members of the Israeli Olympic team and a Munich police officer were killed on September 5 1972, after members of the Black September - a Palestinian militant group - broke into the Olympic Village and took Israeli athletes hostage.

The victims’ families said that the compensation offered by the German Government so far is "an insult".

"I don't want some euros to be thrown in my direction. We are not going to accept that," Ankie Spitzer, a spokesperson for the families, was quoted as saying by Reuters Television.

"We are not going to the memorial ceremony until Germany takes real, responsibility, not only by words.

"After the murder of our loved ones, I was in the room and I will never forget standing there.

"I was only 26 years old then, 50 years ago, and I looked around me and I saw the total chaos in that room ... blood all over the place.

"We want compensation, which is not a gesture."

Germany have maintained that the nation is committed to discussing more compensation to the amount already paid and the issue of “recognition payments” to the relatives.

"Of course, we very much regret the decision by the relatives to cancel their attendance at the event," German Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

"The government hopes that a way will be found so the relatives can decide to attend the memorial event on Sept. 5 after all."

According to The Times of Israel, Germany made payments amounting to €5 million (£4.2 million/$5.1 million) to the relatives of the victims so far.

Hebestreit declined to comment on how much more payment Germany was willing to offer in compensation.

Last month, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach described the attack on the Israeli team in 1972 as "an attack on the entire Olympic Community and its values".

A series of events have been planned throughout the year to mark the 50th anniversary of the attack, with one month throughout the year dedicated to each victim.

Munich is currently hosting the European Championships, which is scheduled to conclude on August 21.