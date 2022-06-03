All files from the Bavarian authorities relating to the Munich Massacre at the 1972 Olympics are set to be released.

This September marks the 50th anniversary of the attack by the Black September movement, which led to the death of six Israeli coaches, five Israeli athletes and one West German police officer.

However, plans to hold a commemoration ceremony have threatened to be overshadowed by a dispute involving the bereaved families of the Israeli victims.

Ankie Spitzer, the widow of fencing coach Andre Spitzer who was killed in the massacre, has insisted that the families should receive "normal compensation according to international standards", as reported by Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The families have also criticised a lack of transparency from the German Federal and State authorities with regards to files on the massacre.

The Associated Press reported that Bavaria's Minister of the Interior Joachim Herrmann said that the State Government will release all previously unpublished files.

However, he could not provide a guarantee that federal authorities would follow suit.

In 2002, the German Federal Government agreed to pay approximately €3 million (£2.6 million/$3.2 million) in compensation to the families of the victims of the Munich Massacre, and reportedly considers this process to be complete.

Families have cited the $10 million (£7.9 million/€9.3 million) in compensation paid per victim to the families of those killed in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing as a precedent.

A series of events have been planned throughout the year to mark the 50th anniversary of the attack, with one month throughout the year dedicated to each victim.

Bavaria's Minister of the Interior Joachim Herrmann said that the State would publish its files related to the attack, but could not guarantee that the Federal Government would do likewise ©Getty Images

Munich is set to hold its largest multi-sport event since the 1972 Olympics in the form of the European Championships, scheduled for August 11 to 21.

Victims were commemorated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Rio 2016 Olympic Village, before a moment of silence was held at an Opening Ceremony for the first time at Tokyo 2020.

Members of Israel's team were taken hostage after terrorists burst into their rooms in the Olympic Village on September 5 1972, with wrestling coach Moshe Weinberg and weightlifter Yossef Romano killed during the initial assault.

The attackers demanded that the Israeli Government release members of their group from prison in Israel.

After a tense standoff lasting a day, the group were taken to the Fürstenfeldbruck air base, where all the hostages died during a botched rescue attempt.

One West German police officer was killed after being caught in the crossfire.

Five Black September members also died in the firefight.

Competition at Munich 1972 was suspended for 34 hours after the attack and a service of remembrance held in the Olympic Stadium.

IOC President Avery Brundage declared that "the Games must go on", but was later widely criticised for insensitivity after a speech compared the killing of the hostages with a political dispute over the participation of the Rhodesian team in the days before the Games.