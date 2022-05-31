Relatives of the 11 Israeli coaches and athletes killed in the Munich Massacre at the 1972 Olympic Games are threatening to boycott a planned memorial on the 50th anniversary of the attack amid an ongoing dispute over compensation.

Six Israeli coaches, five Israeli athletes and one West German police officer were killed in an attack by the Black September movement.

Members of Israel's team were taken hostage after terrorists burst into their rooms in the Olympic Village on September 5 1972, with wrestling coach Moshe Weinberg and weightlifter Yossef Romano killed during the initial assault.

The attackers demanded that the Israeli Government release members of their group from prison in Israel.

After a tense standoff lasting a day, the group were taken to the Fürstenfeldbruck air base, where all the hostages died during a botched rescue attempt.

One West German police officer was killed after being caught in the crossfire.

Five Black September members also died in the firefight.

There are plans to hold a commemoration ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack later this year.

However, Ankie Spitzer, a spokeswoman for the bereaved families, has insisted that the issue of compensation must be resolved if they are to attend.

"None of us will come unless the question of compensation is finally clarified," Spitzer said, as reported by Munich-based newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Spitzer is the widow of Andre Spitzer, an Israeli fencing coach killed in the massacre.

The alleged role of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in the attack has come under scrutiny, and the families have cited the $10 million (£7.9 million/€9.3 million) in compensation paid per victim to the families of those killed in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing as a precedent.

Spitzer has said the families are demanding "normal compensation according to international standards".

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German Federal Government considers the process of compensation for the attack to be complete.

In 2002, the German Government agreed to pay approximately €3 million (£2.6 million/$3.2 million) in compensation to the families of the victims of the Munich Massacre.

A series of events have been planned throughout the year to mark the 50th anniversary of the attack, with one month throughout the year dedicated to each victim.

The memorial project is being designed and coordinated by the Jewish Museum Munich and the Munich Documentation Centre for the History of National Socialism in cooperation with the Consulate General of the State of Israel.

Plans are also in place to commemorate the victims at the European Championships scheduled for August 11 to 21, which is set to be the largest mulit-sport event held in Munich since the Olympics.

Competition at Munich 1972 was suspended for 34 hours after the attack and a service of remembrance held in the Olympic Stadium.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Avery Brundage declared "the Games must go on", but was later widely criticised for insensitivity after a speech compared the killing of the hostages with a political dispute over the participation of the Rhodesian team in the days before the Games.

The IOC rejected a request for a minute's silence at the London 2012 Opening Ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Massacre.

Victims were commemorated by the IOC at the Rio 2016 Olympic Village, before a moment of silence was held at an Opening Ceremony for the first time at Tokyo 2020.