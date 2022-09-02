World Archery's Indoor World Series is set to make a full return for the forthcoming 2023 season, with four stops set to feature on the circuit, starting in Luxembourg in November of this year and concluding with the Finals in Las Vegas in February next year.

This would mark the first time the Indoor World Series has been held in full since 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading the 2021 edition to be held virtually and 2022 edition featuring two legs in Nîmes and Las Vegas.

Luxembourg is due to stage the Series opener in Strassen from November 18 to 20, followed by an event in Taipei on December 10 and 11.

These are both set to offer 250 points to competing archers.

Nîmes is due to stage a 500-point event from January 21 to 23, alongside the Indoor Archery World Series Youth Finals for under-21 athletes in the French city.

Las Vegas is scheduled to host the season finale from February 4 to 6, with 1,000 points on offer and the Series Finals taking place on February 5.

Slovenia's Toja Ellison is among the defending champions on the Indoor Archery World Series ©Getty Images

The top 16 athletes in the men's and women's recurve and compound categories in the elite rankings qualify for the Youth Finals and Finals, with a head-to-head eliminations format used.

Indoor Archery World Series events are open to any archer registered to a member National Federation, with the entry period for points events expected to start soon.

A prize of CHF 5,000 (£4,400/$5,100/€5,100) is on offer for the Finals, with second-placed archers earning CHF 2,000 (£1,800/$2,000/€2,000) and CHF 1,000 (£900/$1,000/€1,000) for those who finish third.

Scholarships totalling CHF 1,250 (£1,100/$1,300/€1,300) in each category have been introduced for the Youth Finals, including CHF 700 (£600/$700/€700) for the winners.

Germany's Felix Wieser and Britain's Penny Healey won the men's and women's recurve titles respectively on last year's shortened Indoor Archery World Series, while Slovenia's Toja Ellison and France's Nicolas Girard triumphed in the compound.