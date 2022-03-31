World Archery has renewed partnerships with Sony Pictures Networks India, QTV Media and Broadreach, covering the World Archery Championships, Hyundai Archery World Cups, Indoor Archery World Series and world ranking tournaments.

QTV and Broadreach previously won World Archery’s first round of broadcast tenders from 2018 to 2020 which covered host production and distribution.

Both contracts were subsequently extended until 2021 and have now been renewed until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

World Archery reports it received many proposals from companies based across Europe and the Americas for the 2022-2024 window, but decided to keep the services of QTV and Broadreach through to the end of the next Olympic cycle.

QTV is officially World Archery's remote production partner, while Broadreach Media consults on content distribution.

"The talented teams at QTV and Broadreach have helped drive real innovation and sustained growth in archery’s international exposure over the past five years," World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen said.

"It was important to take an objective approach and look at alternative options through an open tender as we plan future growth.

"And we believe that the outcome of the process, which is to retain our current partners, is our best option to help the sport’s continued evolution as we look towards hitting exciting new milestones."

Jyothi Surekha Vennam won one of three Indian silver medals at the World Archery Championships last year ©Getty Images

World Archery has also extended its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India to broadcast major international archery events on its sports channels and streaming platform SonyLIV across the Indian subcontinent through 2023.

"Sony Pictures Networks India is delighted to extend our association with World Archery for another two seasons," Sony Pictures Networks India chief revenue officer Rajesh Kaul - who also heads the sports and distribution verticals - said.

"Almost 21 million people watched live archery at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which shows there is a loyal audience for this sport in India.

"Top-ranked Indian archers like Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Abhishek Verma and more have helped to foster a steady rise in support from Indian fans."

Sony Pictures Networks India will carry the 2022 and 2023 Archery World Cup series and 2023 World Archery Championships across countries including India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Maldives.

The 2023 World Championships are expected to serve as the primary qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.