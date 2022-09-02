The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kyrgyzstan paid tribute to the country's athletes as a part of its 31st Independence Day celebrations.

Kyrgyzstan became independent from the Soviet Union on August 31 1991.

To commemorate the occasion, the NOC thanked athletes for their commitment to achieve sporting success in a Facebook post.

"One of the symbols of independence is the state flag - and athletes are one of those who defend the honour of the flag with dignity on the international arena," it said.

"During the years of independence, our sport experienced a second birth, and recently the results of athletes have increased significantly.

"Fans watch major tournaments with a deep heart and rejoice together with the successes of their countrymen.

"Sports have become a powerful unifying force for all of us, and sporting victories are a source of inspiration."

After competing as part of the Unified Team at Barcelona 1992, Kyrgyzstan first participated at a Summer Olympic Games as an independent nation in Atalanta in 1996 but failed to achieve a medal.

Kyrgyzstan NOC President Sadyr Mamytov sent a message to his nation on Independence Day ©Getty Images

This came later at Sydney 2000 through judoka Aidyn Smagulov claiming bronze in the men's under-60 kilograms class.

Six medals have been achieved since - three at Beijing 2008 and three at Tokyo 2020 - though the nation is yet to get its hands on a gold.

Kyrgyzstan is yet to win a medal at the Winter Games having only sent a total of 11 athletes since Lillehammer 1994.

Sadyr Mamytov, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan, shared a message to his country to mark the day.

"In the 31 years since we gained independence, many different events have happened," he wrote.

"We have grown up and experienced, learned to express our opinion.

"The success of the state depends on every caring citizen.

"If each of us will believe in our country and do our job honestly, then we will definitely realise our dream and live in a prosperous state."