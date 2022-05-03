International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has invited the head of the Kyrgyzstan NOC to Lausanne for talks on sport in the country.

Sadyr Mamytov, the President of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, said he was invited to the meeting at IOC headquarters during last month's International Equestrian Federation Sports Forum.

Mamytov said that Bach had congratulated him on his election as NOC President in December, and wished him well for a successful term until 2024.

A date for the meeting in Lausanne is now being arranged.

As well as leading his country's NOC, Mamytov is also the President of the Kyrgyz Equestrian Federation.

Kyrgyzstan enjoyed its most successful Olympics at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

He sits on the Finance Committee at the Olympic Council of Asia.

In December's NOC election, Mamytov faced the challenge of Kelechek Academy head Bolot Motukeev.

He received 44 votes to his opponent's 10, while Acting President Kanat Amankulov withdrew his candidacy prior to the ballot.

Kyrgyzstan enjoyed its most successful Olympics at Tokyo 2020 last year, winning two silver medals and a bronze.