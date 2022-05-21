The Kyrgyzstan Teqball Federation has staged a national competition as it eyes greater progress in the sport within the country.

The event, which was held between May 15 and 16 in the nation’s capital of Bishkek, saw athletes and referees unite to test themselves in a competitive environment.

Bishteqers, a team from the capital, were the stars of the tournament with their team winning both the events that were organised.

Erkinbekov Aitegin and Maksatbek Aitegin triumphed in the men’s doubles while Aidana Otorbaeva and Aitegin Maksatbek took gold in the mixed doubles.

The other regional clubs to impress include SDG, Eternity and the newly-created BEMS.

Bishteqers athletes dominated the national teqball event in Kyrgyzstan ©Kyrgyzstan Teqball Federation/Facebook

"I am delighted to have seen so many new athletes and referees take part in today’s teqball event," Cholponbek Jumashukurov, the President of the Kyrgyzstan Teqball Federation, said.

"The wide representation across age, gender, and experience level is a good sign for the future.

"Our regional clubs will continue to be given opportunities for growth, including competing at international events.

"We can really feel momentum building here in Kyrgyzstan and are incredibly excited to see the development of everybody that was present today, as well as future participants who will have been inspired by today’s champions."

Zhanybek Akhmatov, the project manager at the National Federation, added that the organisation hopes that by hosting more events they "will engage with the local youth and continue developing teqball in Kyrgyzstan".