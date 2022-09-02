The Australian College of Physical Education (ACPE) has partnered with Judo Australia to help students "gain valuable learning opportunities" in the sport.

ACPE is one of the oldest higher education institutions in Australia.

Founded in 1917, they offer associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and graduate diplomas in sport, health, education, and dance.

The institution is also known for their commitment to the provision of a transformative, personalised, and supportive learning environment that nurtures potential and promotes academic excellence and scholarly activity.

ACPE also believes in promoting health and wellbeing as a holistic approach to developing resilience.

"ACPE is excited to partner with Judo Australia and provide a training environment for their elite athletes," ACPE director of program innovation and development, Gareth Long, said.

ACPE director of program innovation and development Gareth Long feels the partnership will help "to gain valuable learning opportunities with Judo Australia" ©Getty Images

"ACPE will also look to co-design courses and workshops to support Judo Australia’s workforce of coaches and officials."

"This partnership will also give ACPE students the opportunity to gain valuable learning opportunities with Judo Australia, as part of their degree programs."

Judo Australia chief executive Emma Taylor is hoping that the partnership will lead to more opportunities to those in the judo community.

"Partnering with the ACPE aligns with our belief that learning is a continuous journey," Taylor said.

"ACPE will not only support our athletes and coaches through access to training facilities for strength and conditioning and technical skills, but they also provide an avenue for education and learning to complement an athlete’s skills off the mat."