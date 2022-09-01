Lesotho NOC marks Olympic Day with sport demonstrations and NGO education

The Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) has celebrated Olympic Day with National Federations by holding demonstrations and educational events.

LNOC's Sport for Social Development Commission and Sustainability in Sport Commission marked Olympic Day on Friday (August 26) at Mekaling Holy Cross at Mohale's Hoek.

The event was attended by young people and the elderly alike, with educational presentations taking place on topics including human trafficking and early childhood marriage.

They were conducted by non-governmental organisation Sesotho Media and Development.

PSI Lesotho also presented on sexual health.

The LNOC has sent athletes to 11 Summer Olympic Games in a row ©Facebook/LesothoNOC

Activities continued over the weekend with sport demonstrations being held by the Lesotho Table Tennis Association and Federation of Handball Lesotho.

There was additionally a run or walk of 10 kilometres for Olympic Day, going from Seaka Bridge to Holy Cross.

Indigenous games were played and 1,000 trees were planted.

The LNOC thanked the Mohale's Hoek administrators, Lesotho Flour Mills and Holy Cross High School for making the event possible.