Kate McCloughlin has been appointed as Australia's Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, following her successful leadership of the country's teams since Rio 2016.

McCloughlin was named as best official by the International Paralympic Committee at the 2016 Games, where she became the first woman appointed to the role by Paralympics Australia.

She also led the delegation at Tokyo 2020 and then at Beijing 2022, where she became the first woman appointed as Chef de Mission for an Australian Winter Games team.

"Being Chef de Mission of our Paralympic teams for the Rio and Tokyo Summer Games, and the Beijing Winter Games, was an enormous privilege and I'm humbled that the Paralympics Australia Board has asked me to continue in the role," McLoughlin said.

"Our aim is always to create an inclusive and supportive team culture and provide our athletes with the optimum performance environment so they can represent Australia to the best of their abilities.

"It's also about ensuring our athletes, who work incredibly hard to compete on the biggest stage, have an enjoyable and memorable Games experience.

So proud to have been given this opportunity again. I will never underestimate the huge responsibility that is delivering a world class high performance environment for our Australian Paralympians. Challenge accepted! Bring on @Paris2024 🦾💛💚🇦🇺 @AUSParalympics https://t.co/BfDQLQXYSy — Kate McLoughlin (@katemcloughlin4) June 20, 2022

"Working with the nation's elite Para-athletes is a great honour and I'm so excited to be able to contribute again as we prepare for what should be an incredible Games in Paris."

As Chef de Mission, McCloughlin's job is to guide and support the national delegation, including athletes, coaches and other team members at the Games.

"Kate is a natural leader, who has the rare combination of energy, humanity and organisational brilliance," Paralympics Australia chief executive Catherine Clark said.

"The Tokyo Games, particularly, were extremely challenging, but Kate's guidance was a key factor in our team's outstanding results and the way our athletes were embraced by record numbers of Australians.

"By confirming Kate's position now, she has a solid two-year timeframe to bring together our preparations so we can continue to perform well in the increasingly competitive Paralympic environment.

"I'm thrilled she has accepted this appointment for Paris 2024."