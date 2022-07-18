Chile qualify for 2023 Rugby World Cup with stunning aggregate win over future hosts US

Chile have qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time after beating the United States 31-19 in Colorado to win by just one point on aggregate.

The US had won the first leg 22-21 last week in Santiago, but a 75th-minute penalty from centre Santiago Videla clinched the overall victory for the Chileans.

The result sees Chile drawn into Pool D at the 2023 World Cup in France alongside England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa.

Los Cóndores put Canada out, then sent the US - first beaten by Uruguay - to the brink of missing France 2023.

"It really means so much... the sacrifices that this team has done," said Chile captain Martin Sigren.

"There were times when it seemed like it was uphill.

"I want to thank all the family who came here.

"They were the ones who kept us pushing."

Since the men's 15-a-side tournament's inception in 1987, the US have only failed to qualify once, in 1995.

The US still have the chance to reach France 2023 when they compete in a final qualification tournament later this year, most likely during the three weeks of the November international window.

They will face Portugal, Kenya and the loser of Hong Kong and Tonga, who meet in an Asia-Pacific playoff on July 23.

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin has said that he does not think "the game needs the US in France next year" but conceded that Chile's win underlined the need for work to be done before the men's World Cup comes to the country in 2031 and women's in 2033.

"It will be a great achievement for the US to qualify for France next year," Gilpin said, as reported by The Guardian, but added it would not change "what we need to do in the next five, six, seven, eight or nine years".

With the tournaments being awarded to the US, World Rugby has devised a 10-year plan to grow the sport in the country with an increase in domestic talent at the forefront.

The 2031 Rugby World Cup is set to be the first time that the men's event will be held in the Americas, while Canada hosted the women's tournament in 2006.