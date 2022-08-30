French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has suspended the 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive Claude Atcher.

This was following an investigation into his management style that found evidence of a "deep social malaise" within the organisation.

"Atcher will no longer be present or active, directly or indirectly, within, in the name of and on behalf of the GIP (organising committee) during the period of layoff," the Sports Ministry said in a statement.

Labour Inspectorate was asked to investigate the issue at the end of June after French news outlet L'Equipe accused him of "management by terror".

The 66-year-old was accused of "alarming managerial practices altering the functioning of the structure and the suffering of a certain number of employees" by an ethics committee.

Several former and current employees also spoke about Atcher and his chief of staff’s management style to L'Equipe.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will begin on September 8 with hosts France taking on New Zealand ©Getty Images

World Rugby issued a statement regarding allegations against Atcher and said that the governing body was "deeply concerned".

"The well-being of the rugby family is paramount and central to the values of unity, inclusion and togetherness that embody the World Cup," a World Rugby statement read.

The organisation also stressed its desire to work with the Organising Committee "to deliver together an exceptional Rugby World Cup in France".

Julien Collette, who was Atcher's deputy, is set to take over as a provisional replacement at an emergency Board meeting on Friday.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will begin on September 8 with hosts France taking on New Zealand at the Stade de France.

The final is due to be played on October 28.