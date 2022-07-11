Conradie stars in win over Kenya as Namibia qualify for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Namibia defeated Kenya 36-0 in the Rugby Africa Cup final to book their place into next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Flanker Wian Conradie scored three tries and captain Johan Deysel grabbed the other as Namibia clinched the title in Aix-en-Provence in France to qualify for a seventh successive Rugby World Cup.

Conradie crossed for Namibia’s first try on 17 minutes after great link-up play between Torsten van Jaarsveld and Damian Stevens.

Cliven Loubser failed to slot the conversion but dispatched a penalty moments later to give Namibia a 10-0 advantage.

7 Rugby World Cups for Namibia!



Namibia coach @AllisterCoetzee guides the side to #RWC2023 after beating Kenya in the @RugbyAfrique Cup! pic.twitter.com/8pgxr1cOvl — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) July 11, 2022

Conradie ensured a 15-0 half-time lead for Namibia when he thundered over from close range for his second try that went unconverted.

Loubser pulled his side further clear with three more penalties before Namibia finished with a flourish in France.

Conradie completed his hat-trick with two minutes to go before Deysel went over for Namibia’s fourth and final try.

Namibia, led by former South Africa boss Allister Coetzee, will go into pool A at the 2023 Rugby World Cup where they are set to meet hosts France, Italy, New Zealand and Uruguay.