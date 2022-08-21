Hungary won six gold medals on the final day of competition to top the canoe sprint and Para canoe medals table at the Munich 2022 European Championships.

There was a bumper schedule of 21 finals today at the Olympic Regatta Centre, following the postponement of three events yesterday due to weather conditions.

Paralympic champion Péter Kiss provided Hungary's first victory of the day in the men's KL1 200 metres Para canoe final, winning by more than one second with his time of 46.400sec.

Esteban Farias of Italy claimed silver in 47.404, followed by France's Rémy Boullé who won bronze in 48.066.

Noemi Pupp gave Hungary their first canoe sprint gold of the day, winning the women's K1 1,000m final by just 0.266 from Poland's Justyna Iskrzycka, with her time of 4min 00.276sec.

Giada Bragato and Bianka Nagy provided a further victory in the women's C2 200m, clocking 44.066 to beat Spain's Antía Jácome and María Corbera by 0.052 and Germany's Lisa Jahn and Sophie Koch by 0.813.

The women's K2 200m title also went to Hungary, with world champions Blanka Kiss and Anna Lucz posting a time of 37.352 to beat Poland's Katarzyna Kołodziejczyk and Dominika Putto by 0.216 and Germany's Jule Hake and Paulina Paszek by 1.338.

Bence Nádas and Bálint Kopasz earned gold for Hungary in the men's K2 500m final, posting a time of 1:31.141 to stave off a challenge from Felix Frank and Moritz Florstedt of Germany, who notched 1:31.434.

Lithuania's Mindaugas Maldonis and Andrej Olijnik completed the podium in 1:32.210.

Hungary's sixth gold of the day and ninth of the Championships came in the penultimate race - the women's K1 5,000m.

World champion Emese Kőhalmi powered to victory in 22:54.862, beating the 22:55.712 from Italy's Susanna Cicali and 22:55.775 from Spain's Eva Barrios.

Noemi Pupp, left, narrowly won the women's K1 1,000m final for Hungary ©Getty Images

Hosts Germany had six golds to their name going into the final day, but had to settle for second place in the standings as they were only able to add two more.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics gold medallist Edina Müller took victory in the women's KL1 200m in 52.776, with second-placed Eleonora De Paolis of Italy clocking 54.371 and Ukraine's Maryna Mazhula 54.659 in third.

Germany's world champions Martin Hiller and Tamás Grossmann added a European crown to their name in the men's K2 1,000m, notching 3:13.812 to take gold.

Francisco Cubelos and Iñigo Peña of Spain took silver in 3:14.505, with bronze going to Italy's Samuele Burgo and Andrea Schera in 3:15.062.

It was a good final day for Spain, who clinched third place on the medals table.

Juan Antonio Valle raced to victory in the men's KL3 200m in 40.939, followed by Poland's Mateusz Surwilo in 41.466 and Britain's Jonathan Young in 42.006.

Joan Antoni Moreno and Adrian Sieiro recorded the first of three Spanish canoe sprint victories on the final day, posting a time of 1:44.822 in the men's C2 500m.

Wiktor Głazunow and Tomasz Barniak of Poland earned silver in 1:45.499, followed by Germany's Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker in 1:45.510.

Spain's Antía Jácome was victorious in the women's C1 200m, clocking 48.642 to stave off the 49.271 from Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and 49.489 from Croatia's Vanesa Tot.

María Corbera of Spain claimed a huge victory in the women's C1 5,000m in the last race of Munich 2022 ©Getty Images

In the last race of the day, María Corbera claimed her second individual gold of the Championships to help Spain finish on five in total, winning the women's C1 5,000m by almost one minute.

She notched 25:46.853, with Annika Loske of Germany 55.793 off the pace.

Liudmyla Babak of Ukraine took bronze in 26:48.788.

Britain also finished on five gold medals after victories from Laura Sugar and Emma Wiggs in the women's KL3 and KL2 200m respectively.

Poland had a fine final day with three golds.

Aleksander Kitewski and Arsen Śliwiński won the men's C2 200m, and Anna Puławska took gold in the women's K1 500m before joining with team-mates Karolina Naja, Adrianna Kakol and Dominika Putto to clinch the women's K4 500m title.

Portuguese duo Kevin Santos and Fernando Pimenta won the men's K1 200m and 5,000m respectively, Martin Fuksa of the Czech Republic took men's C1 500m gold, and Italy's Federico Mancarella was crowned men's KL2 200m champion.