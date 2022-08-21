Olympic champion Dolgopyat among artistic gymnastics winners on final day of Munich 2022

Olympic gold medallist Artem Dolgopyat was among the individual apparatus winners in artistic gymnastics on the final day of the Munich 2022 European Championships, with Britons Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser also claiming victories.

Dolgopyat of Israel is the Olympic champion in the men's floor exercise, and his 6.1-degree of difficulty routine in the same event at Olympiahalle yielded a score of 14.966.

Krisztofer Mészáros of Hungary took silver with 14.600, and Jarman took bronze with 14.433 to deny world champion Nicola Bartolini a place on the podium.

The Italian gymnast finished fourth with 14.300.

Jarman averaged 14.983 in the vault to claim an impressive gold to add to his four at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the team title with Britain earlier at the European Championships.

Olympic bronze medallist Artur Davtyan of Armenia took silver having earned the same score as Jarman but with a lower degree of difficulty on his second routine.

Back-to-back European champion Igor Radivilov of Ukraine had to settle for third, the same position he finished at the London 2012 Olympics, with a score of 14.899.

Newly crowned all-around European champion Fraser also took the parallel bars title on a higher execution mark.

The 2019 world champion on this apparatus and Ukraine's Illia Kovtun both scored 15.333, with Giarnni Regini-Moran doubling the British presence on the podium through his score of 14.866.

Marios Georgiou clinched Cyprus' first artistic gymnastics gold at a European Championships with victory in the horizontal bar, scoring an impressive 14.400.

Robert Tvorogal of Lithuania climbed from fourth to second after an inquiry bumped his score up from 13.900 to 14.000, the same total achieved by Spain's Joel Plata in third.

Britain's Joe Fraser added to his all-around title at Munich 2022 by winning the parallel bars event ©Getty Images

Rio 2016 gold and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece earned his sixth European title on the rings, scoring 15.133 to beat the 15.033 from Turkey's Adem Asil.

Courtney Tulloch of Britain rounded off the top three with 14.866.

Armenia's Harutyun Merdinyan was the day's other winner, reclaiming the pommel horse title he took in 2016.

He posted a score of 14.733, beating The Netherlands' Loran de Munck by 0.033 and Germany's Nils Dunkel by 0.100.

Table tennis competition concluded today at Rudi-Sedlmayer-Halle.

Dang Qiu provided success in the men's singles for hosts Germany, despite falling a game behind in the final when Slovenia's Darko Jorgić took the first 12-10.

Dang hit back with 14-12, 11-8, 11-9 and 11-2 victories to take the gold in 42 minutes.

Bronze medals went to Swedish duo Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson, who lost to Dang and Jorgić respectively in the semi-finals.

The women's singles final featured a retirement after the second game from Germany's Nina Mittelham after she picked up a shoulder injury.

Austria's Sofia Polcanova, who also won the women's doubles title in Munich with Romania's Bernadette Szőcs in Munich, had led 11-9, 11-2 at the time of her opponent's retirement.

Dang Qiu provided table tennis gold for hosts Germany in the men's singles final ©Getty Images

Germany occupied three of the four places on the podium, with Sabine Winter losing a seven-game thriller to Polcanova in the semi-finals and Shan Xiaona beaten in five games by compatriot Mittelham.

Sweden collected European Championships beach volleyball gold for the first time on their return to the event after a six-year absence, with David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig beating Czech Republic's Ondřej Perušič and David Schweiner 21-16, 21-15 in the final at the Königsplatz venue.

The Swedish duo had claimed an impressive 21-16, 21-23, 15-13 victory over Norwegian Olympic champions Anders Mol and Christian Sørum in the semi-finals.

Mol and Sørum recovered to win the bronze medal match 21-16, 21-17 against Poland's Michał Bryl and Bartosz Łosiak.

Road cycling competition concluded at Munich 2022, with The Netherlands' Lorena Wiebes winning the 129.8 kilometres women's race that started in Landsberg am Lech and finished at Odeonsplatz in Munich.

The Minsk 2019 European Games gold medallist triumphed in a sprint finish, clocking 2hrs 59min 20sec to edge out Italian duo Elisa Balsamo, the world champion, and Rachele Barbieri who placed second and third respectively.