Almost 100 schoolchildren participated in the finals of the Asian Games Youth Talk competition, run by the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee (HAGOC).

The event was staged at a Hangzhou Culture, Radio and Television Group studio and held under the theme of "Greeting the Asian Games".

A total of 96 youngsters took part from 131 primary and middle schools in the districts of Hangzhou.

As well as crowning a champion and two runners-up for the primary and middle school groups, "potential stars", "innovative stars" and "fashion stars" were also recognised.

The HAGOC said the event showcased the "elegant demeanour of young people of Hangzhou in the new era".

"Since its launch last year, the event has enabled the young participants of Hangzhou to know how to express themselves and better interpret their hard struggle when learning the knowledge of the Asian Games," a statement from HAGOC read.

"Just like Hangzhou Asian Games, it would get ready to start again to become even better and more wonderful.

"After the competition, 20 contestants of the primary school group and middle school group of Asian Games Youth Talk will proactively participate in various campus activities related to the Asian Games, launch the campus lecture, and give full play to their own strength, so as to promote and contribute to Hangzhou Asian Games."