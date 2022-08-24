Organisers of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have provided an update on preparations during the first meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Media Committee since 2020.

Opening the virtual meeting, OCA Media Committee chair Charles Lo, who is also President of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau said: "We have new dates for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou - September 23 to October 8 2023 - and preparations are in full swing for the OCA General Assembly in Cambodia on October 4.

"The big wheels of the OCA are in motion again - moving Ever Onwards - as our slogan says - and our meeting today is more proof of this so that we can update our members on all developments."

In their update, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) said press operations and broadcast services for the rearranged Asian Games were “in full swing” and that organisations had started to book private office space in the Main Media Centre.

Organisers confirmed that the Media Village within the main Asian Games Village would be able to accommodate 5,500 media.

Members of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee provided an update on press operations and broadcast services for the rearranged Games ©OCA

HAGOC reported that construction work inside the International Broadcast Centre would begin on March 1 2023 with a target to complete it in August, a month before the rearranged Games are due to begin.

The OCA reported that 37 TV stations and online broadcasters from 12 countries and regions had signed up from Hangzhou 2022, including 20 from Thailand.

Regarding media accreditation, HAGOC reported that media organisations that had already completed registration for Hangzhou 2022 would not have to re-register for the new dates, and that the system would be reopened on December 20 for new media registrations.

A proposal was made for the next meeting of the OCA Media Committee to be held in June 2023, to coincide with the World Press Briefing in Hangzhou, allowing members to visit the Main Media Centre, Media Village and Hangzhou Olympic and Expo Centre.

In closing the meeting Lo said: "We are confident that we will have an even stronger media presence at the 19th Asian Games next year and enjoy unprecedented media coverage in all forms of media."