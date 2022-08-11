A technical inspection has been passed for the the cricket venue for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, meaning it meets standards for the competition.

Experts from the Hong Kong Cricket Association oversaw the visit called the "Cricket Venue Sport Acceptance of the Hangzhou Asian Games" at the Hangzhou Asian Games Cricket Field, with those outside the country unable to inspect it themselves due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Pingfeng campus of the Zhejiang University of Technology is where the sport is to take place at the Games.

Ding Jishi led the procedure, checking the suitability of the turf, fairway, venue and items used on field.

Hangzhou 2022 was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

The Hangzhou Asian Games Cricket Field is the largest in China, a nation that only made its international debut in 2009.

The City Forex Stadium in Guangzhou was the only international cricket stadium in China before the construction of the Hangzhou venue, with a capacity of 12,000.

This was built for the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 2023 after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.